J&K govt advises Amarnath pilgrims and tourists in Kashmir to return as soon as possible By Daily Excelsior - 02/08/2019 Srinagar: J&K govt issues security advisory in the interest of Amarnath pilgrims and tourists, “that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible
