18 more schools, colleges, road renamed in J&K

JAMMU, July 28: J&K government on Thursday ordered renaming of 18 educational institutes, colleges and roads in union territory after security personnel who were killed in the area and eminent personalities hailing from the region.

According to the order, Government High Secondary School Soaf Shali, Anantnag has been renamed as Late Sarwanand Kaul Premi. A well known Kashmiri Pandit poet, Premi was killed by militants in 1990 along with his son.

Similarly government middle school Dab in Ganderbal has been renamed as Para Trooper Shabir Ahmad Malik. Army’s specialist paratrooper commando, Malik, died in 2009 along with three other commandos including Major Mohit Sharma fighting with infiltrators in the treacherous terrains of Shamsbari range near Line of Control in north Kashmir.

The other schools, colleges and roads have been renamed after Martyr Rifleman Mohammas Safeer Khan, Martyr Rfn Abdul Hameed Chara, Martyr HC(Head Constable) Abdul Rashid Kalas, Martyr Sgct Ghulam Mustafa Barah, Martyr HC Sheraz Ahamd, Martyr Const Rajinder Kumar, Martyr Cosnt Raj Kumar, Martyr Ct Naseeb Singh, Martyr SP Jalal Din, Martyr Ct Shamin Ahmad, Martyr HC Raghu Nath, Martyr Sep Joginder Singh, Martyr Havaldar Satool Singh, Martyr Ct Raj Kumar and Martyr Ct Jagdev Singh.

The order said the School Education department shall take immediate necessary steps including amending records for effecting changes.

“Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir/ Jammu shall personally monitor the naming of infrastructure assets in respective divisions,” the order read.

The order also asked deputy commissioners to ensure that suitable events are held in connection with the naming of these infrastructure assets.

After Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of special status on August 5, 2019, there has been focus on honouring the security men and eminent personalities killed in the three decade violence.

In September last year, the government constituted a seven-member committee to make suggestions on renaming government schools, colleges and roads after “martyrs and eminent personalities”.

A month later the government issued an order for the renaming of at least 76 schools and other buildings.

See order copy click here…