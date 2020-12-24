J&K gets first woman bus driver

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 24: Jammu and Kashmir got its first woman bus driver, who ferried passengers from Kathua to Jammu in a private bus.

Pooja Devi, a resident of remote belt of tehsil Basohli in Kathua district, today drove a private bus from Kathua to Jammu with passengers onboard.

Speaking to reporters here, Pooja said that she was passionate of cars and buses since her teen days and had a dream of driving.

“Nowadays, women are flying jet fighters and I wanted to break this taboo that only men can drive passenger buses”, she expressed.

She said that she started with tempo vehicle and then drove mini bus. The owner of the bus gave opportunity to her with confidence and faith in her, she added and said, “I loved this profession and have been fully supported by male colleagues”.