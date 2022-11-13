J&K | Ganderbal administration withdraws order banning electric heaters

SRINAGAR, Nov 13: Hours after its bizarre order banning the sale, possession, and use of electric heating appliances even as the Valley reels under a cold weather, the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district late Saturday withdrew it with a “correction.”

The qualified order came after the earlier order was met with sharp criticism from political parties across spectrum.

“Whereas this office has issued an order under section 144 of the CrPC, with an objective to ensure efficient use of electricity, its conservation and prevent the use of prohibited/unauthorised crude heating devices,” Shyambir, district magistrate Ganderbal, said in the new order.

“Therefore, I… amend the operative part of the said order and issue directions as – for efficient use of energy, its conservation and for safety of life and property, do hereby prohibit sale, purchase and use of banned nichrome coil based crude water heaters and crude cooking heaters, which do not conform to the relevant specifications of the Bureau of Indian Standard,” the new order said. (Agencies)