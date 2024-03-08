J&K | Former Legislator Joins National Conference

SRINAGAR Mar 8: Former legislator and Pahari leader Javeed Baig joined the National Conference on Friday.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah and senior party leaders welcomed Baig into the party fold.

Baig had won the last assembly polls from the Baramulla assembly segment in 2014 on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket. He later quit the PDP in 2019 and joined the newly-formed Apni Party.

Baig was expelled from the Apni Party over “anti-party” activities in January this year.