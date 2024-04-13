J&K | Five Dead, Four Injured In Phagsoo, Doda Accident

JAMMU, Apr 13: At least five persons have died and four others were injured when a Maruti Suzuki Eco vehicle met with an accident at Khanpura, Phagsoo area of Thathri sub-division in Doda district on Saturday evening.

The accident occurred around 07.15 PM when the vehicle was on its way from Thathri to Khanpura Phagsoo.

Giving details, an official of Sub-District Hospital Thathri said that after the accident, two people were brought dead to the hospital whereas three others succumbed to their injuries later. (KNO)

Further details are awaited…..