J&K first among UTs, States to achieve the feat of establishing 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 06: In a review meeting of Rural Development Department held by the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta it was informed that J&K has achieved the milestone of being first to establish at least 75 Amrit Sarovars in each of its districts as per the aspirations of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

Dr Mehta applauded the department for this unique achievement and asked them not to stop here but work harder to further improve these rural assets throughout J&K. He enjoined upon them to take this mission further.

The UT of J&K had started implementing the scheme in a mission mode at the very beginning of the mission. The UT level committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary with the participation of departments like Forest, Culture, Revenue, Jal Shakti was constituted for apex level monitoring and implementation of the scheme.

It was further revealed that as per the guidelines of the mission, the UT had to complete 300 Amrit Sarovars before 15th August,2022 and 1500 Amrit Sarovars by 15th August, 2023. However, the UT completed 1490 Amrit Sarovars on 15th of August, 2022 and hoisted National Flags over them on the occasion of Independence Day. It was informed that at present the UT has completed the work on 1953 Amrit Sarovars.

The UT is endeavoring to create and beautify more Amrit Sarovars and the Finance Department has released Rs 50 crore for the rejuvenation /creation of these Amrit Sarovars.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Mission Amrit Sarovar was launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister on National Panchayati Raj Day on 24th of April this year in Palli Gram Panchayat in District Samba of J&K itself and at the national level, the UT figures at no. 2 in terms of completion of Amrit Sarovars featuring just after the much bigger State of Uttar Pradesh.