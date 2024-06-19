J&K | Fire Damages Shrine At Sangam, Eidgah Partially

SRINAGAR, Jun 19: The shrine of Hazrat Baba Naseeb Din Ghazi (RA) at Sangam area of Eidgah here suffered partial damage on Wednesday in a massive blaze. Two Chinar trees also suffered damage in the incident, the locals said.

The local residents informed that fire broke out in the shrine in the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, damaging the shrine partially.

The locals said that two Chinar trees have also suffered damage in the incidents, however, added that it’s the second such incident at the shrine as the fire broke at the place a few days back also, which was doused off by the locals immediately.

According to KNO, the officials said that today, the fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information at around 2:00 AM and doused off the flames—(KNO)