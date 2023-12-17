J&K | Fire Damages ITBP Barrack In Zewan Headquarters

Srinagar, Dec 17: A massive fire broke out in a barrack of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) headquarters at Zewan on Srinagar outskirts causing huge damage to the property, officials said on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency services said that fire broke out in a Barrack of ITBP measuring 50 x 200, which stored a huge quantity of tents, bullet proof jackets, helmets and other items were severely damaged in a major fire incident.

They said the fire broke out on Saturday evening and the fire tenders were moved from the nearby stations at around 7.19 pm. It took several hours to extinguish the leaping flames before it caused extensive damage to the barrack.

The articles stored in the barrack were being used by the ITBP during the annual Amarnath Yatra period, the Fire and Emergency Services official said.

In a separate fire incident four cowsheds were damaged in a fire incident at Dara Harwan in the outskirts of Srinagar early this morning also. (Agencies)