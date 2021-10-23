J&K: Field workshop on repository of Permian Triassic mass extinction event held in Khanmoh

Srinagar, Oct 23: A field workshop was organised on Saturday on the repository of the Permian Triassic mass extinction event to adopt the 252 million-year-old Guryul Ravine fossil site in Khanmoh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

The key attraction of the workshop was an exhibition of fossils hunted at the site and an exhibition in chronological events of geological events dating back to 252 million years and the evidence of the world’s first tsunami lying buried at this site at Khonmoh.

Arcology Professor GM Bhat said, “This is a global heritage and for almost 20 years there is a constant work is going on to save it.”

The mass extinction of marine and plant lives that occurred 252 million years ago destroyed 95 per cent of marine life which is a huge loss, he said.

“We want to highlight this on a global level and to aware our coming generation about the importance of it.”

The Guryul Ravines geologically known as Vihi district, are the repository fossil which is one the oldest for almost 260 million years. The World’s first-ever recorded Tsunami event is well preserved in the rocks of Guryul Ravines.

The Guryul Ravine rocks are scientifically critical for geological research on the Permian/Triassic boundary which saw sudden extinction of up to 90 per cent of all marine species and 70 per cent of land species living about 252 million years ago.

Geologists from all over the world especially from the USA, UK, Ireland, China, Japan, Canada, Switzerland, Austria, Scotland have been visiting this area for furthering their research studies.

The Khonmoh PT section of 3 metres is much much larger than 27 cms of the Meishan Section, China attracting millions of tourists.

Nadeem Ahmad, a local Resident said, the three-meter fossil available here in Khonmoh is much more than available in China and this makes special about this site.

“The site preserves all evidence on how evolution and extinction occurred here. For zoologists this a treasure and as a local I want is to preserve it,” he added.

Another local, Umar Nabi said the information “we are being provided today tells the importance of it and the future value of the site possess.”

“The Fossil park that is going to construct will not only attract tourists but also generate employment,” he said.

Khanmoh District Development Council (DDC) member Aijaz Hussian expressed his thoughts on-site and thanked the government officials for the efforts and initiative.

“I thank the administration who have initiated. We have told by the scientist that this is the one oldest heritage site in the world. We should have to develop this for our coming generation too,” said Hussian.

“This is a great initiate. The government should focus on this with more attention. This can be a big scope that Khanmoh will be another tourist place on the map,” he added. (Agencies)