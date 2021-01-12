J&K enters new era with decline in militancy, claims Chugh

SRINAGAR: Asserting that the people have started shunning guns and militancy, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir has entered a new era with a decline in violence, stone-pelting and fatalities of security forces and civilians.

“Jammu and Kashmir has entered a new era where people have started shunning guns and terrorism and have started looking for development and progress”, Mr Chugh said in a statement here this afternoon.

Hailing the improvement in the situation as reported in the Union Home ministry report which said that militancy incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020 has witnessed a decrease of 63.93 per cent as compared to 2019, he said the law and order situation in the state reflects the fact that there was also a decrease in fatalities of security force personnel by 29.11 per cent and casualties of civilians by 14.28 per cent in 2020 (up to November 15) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

There has also been a drastic decrease in stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir with an 87.13 per cent dip recorded in 2020 compared to 2019 which clearly demonstrated that the youth of J&K has changed his mindset. “The youth does not want to be misled by disruptive and divisive forces anymore and would rather focus on education and employment”, he said.

Chugh alleged that for many decades in the past the Abdullah and Mufti families kept playing cheap politics and deprived people of J&K of development and progress. Both the families deliberately misguided people and did not let the youth join the national mainstream, he further alleged and said a new era has dawned on J&K and it will bring smiles on the faces of the people.

Meanwhile, Chugh welcomed framing of charges by the special CBI court against JKLF supremo Yaseen Malik and nine others in the 30-year-old Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case.

(AGENCIES)