J&K | Encounter Breaks Out In Forests Of Patnitop

Jammu, August 13: An encounter has broke out between militants and security forces in Akar Forests Of Patnitop in Ramban district on Tuesday.

On micro-blogging platform X, The White Knight Corps of army wrote, “Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by IndianArmy and JKP was launched in Akar Forest near Patnitop.

Contact has been established with the terrorists and operations are in progress, reads the post.