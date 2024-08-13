J&K | Encounter Breaks Out In Forests Of Patnitop

By
Daily Excelsior
-
File Pic

Jammu, August 13: An encounter has broke out between militants and security forces in Akar Forests Of Patnitop in Ramban district on Tuesday.
On micro-blogging platform X, The White Knight Corps of army wrote, “Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by IndianArmy and JKP was launched in Akar Forest near Patnitop.
Contact has been established with the terrorists and operations are in progress, reads the post.

