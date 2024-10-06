J&K Elections Vote Counting: Three Educational Institutes In Jammu To Remain Closed For 3 Days

JAMMU, Oct 6: The J&K government Sunday said that the three educational institutes in Jammu shall remain closed on Oct 7, 8, and 9 as the vote counting for the recently concluded assembly elections will commence in these venues.

In connection with counting of votes for General Election to J&K Legislative Assembly 2024, It is hereby ordered that the following educational institutions shall remain closed for other activities on 7th, 8th, and 9th October, 2024,” read an official handout.

These institutions include: Padamshree Padma Sachdev College for Women Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Govt MAM College, Jammu. And Govt Polytechnic , Bikram Chowk, Jammu, the order said.