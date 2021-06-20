No weekend curfew in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Bandipora, Shopian and Ganderbal: J&K Govt

JAMMU: As the spread of Covid-infection slows in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have passed orders to permit a few more activities in eight districts of the Union Territory on Sunday. These eight districts include Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur.

There will be no weekend curfew in these district. However, daily night curfew will continue to exist from 8 pm to 7 am. Concerned district Magisrates shall issue orders under CrPC to this effect.

All outdoor shops and trades are permitted to open on all days, only from 7 am till 7 pm. The market associations will have to fully cooprate with the local administration in ensuring strict compliance to the COVID appropriate behaviour

50% of the Shops in the indoor shopping complexes / Malls can open subject to a roster to be issued by concerned Deputy Commissioners.

All Government and private offices can function without any restrictions subject to strict adherence to Covid appropriate behavior.

