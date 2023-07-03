J&K | Driver Dies After Oil Tanker Falls Into Gorge In Ramban

JAMMU, Jul 3: A driver of an oil tanker died after his vehicle fell into a deep gorge near Shaitani Nallah in Banihal area of Ramban district on Monday morning, officials said.

An official said that oil tanker rolled down and fell into a deep gorge near Shaitani Nallah.

He said that soon after a rescue operation was launched, however, driver had died by then.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar son of Thoru Ram of Akhnoor.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident. (KNO)