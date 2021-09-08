J&K deprived of progress for decades, regaining glory now: LG Manoj Sinha

New Delhi, Sept 8: Jammu and Kashmir was deprived of progress for decades and is now regaining past glory, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at an event to release Jawaharlal Kaul’s “Jammu Kashmir: The Wounded Paradise” in the presence of Ram Bahadur Rai, Chairman of the Indira Gandhi National Centre of Arts.

“J&K is indeed a paradise on earth, but it was deprived of progress and prosperity for decades. Now, we are on the path of regaining its lost glory. It is not just a piece of land but our consciousness, our way of life and an integral part of our existence which still believes in universality of individual beings,” Sinha said.

The LG hailed the author for making “remarkable effort in presenting J&K in a never before narrative that offers a new perspective to readers which world needs to know”.

“For the first time in the history of Jammu Kashmir, people are benefitting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda. With the same spirit, we are working for the socio-economic growth of Union Territory,” LG Sinha said.