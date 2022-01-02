J&K delegation to pitch for global investments at Dubai Expo

DUBAI, Jan 2: A delegation from Jammu and Kashmir led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will woo business leaders to invest in key sectors like tourism and handicrafts and showcase investment opportunities in the Union Territory during the J&K week starting in Dubai on Monday.

The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, one of the largest trade and technology exhibitions in the world, gears up to host the J&K week that will conclude on January 13.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha, along with other government officials from the Union Territory (UT), will hold various G2B, B2G and G2G meetings and invite global investors to invest across key sectors like tourism, handloom & handicraft, food processing among others.

The delegation will participate in various bilateral meetings during the week. A special speech on ‘Development after UT’ will be hosted on January 6 where Sinha will talk about the initiatives taken by his government in ensuring growth across different sectors.

Given J&K’s prominence as a tourist destination, the delegation will also participate in a joint session with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, on January 12 to promote balanced growth of industry and commerce through sustainable utilisation of natural resources and development of human skills in the region.

With this vision, the government of J&K is working towards creating an enabling and entrepreneurial friendly environment that will facilitate the sustainable growth and development of industrial enterprises including Cottage and Village industries, according to a statement.

The UT is aiming to encourage new investment in industries and facilitate new entrepreneurs. With the focus on growth in these areas, J&K is also working towards encouraging and creating conditions that will enable the promotion of human resource skills, creation of new employment opportunities and development of new designs in the handloom and handicrafts sector, it said. (Agencies)