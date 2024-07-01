J&K | DC Kishtwar Stops Blasting Activities By NHIDCL Under New BNSS Law

JAMMU, Jul 1: On the first day of the implementation of three new criminal laws, the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Monday took serious note of uncontrolled blasting and improper muck disposal by the NHIDCL and ordered immediate ban on blasting activities under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

District Magistrate, Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav, revoked all permissions for blasting granted to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and also ordered a time-bound inquiry against the company.

In his order issued under Section 163(1) of BSNN, Yadav referred to various complaints and a letter by Tehsildar Mughal Maidan informing that on June 30, the NHIDCL authorities through SGIH Pvt Ltd during construction activity in Kurya-Chatroo stretch carried a high blasting operation near Deodhar Morh, causing the entire hillock slipping down, as a result of which Kishtwar-Chatroo bound vehicles, including an ambulance had to halt for hours together.