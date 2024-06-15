J&K | CSIR-IIIM Inks Pact With UP-Based Company For Joint Development Of Aromatic Products

Jammu, Jun 15: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu entered into a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with an Uttar Pradesh-based private company to collaborate on the value addition of selected aromatic crops of Jammu and Kashmir, its spokesperson said.

The pact with Aromatic & Allied Chemicals, Bareilly, would facilitate the joint development of innovative aromatic products, he said.

The spokesperson said the MoA signing ceremony, held at CSIR-IIIM, marked a significant milestone in the synergy between these two esteemed organisations.

“This collaboration aims to leverage CSIR-IIIM’s expertise in natural product research and Aromatic & Allied Chemicals’ proficiency in the processing of aromatic oils in developing high-value aromatic products that meet market demands and enhance agricultural sustainability,” the spokesperson said.

He said this collaboration will bring the close connection among the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir and the aromatic industries, ultimately will enhance the already booming agri-startup and agri-economy of the region.

Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director of CSIR-IIIM, expressed said “this collaboration aligns with CSIR-IIIM’s commitment to translating scientific knowledge into impactful applications”.

“By combining our research strengths with Aromatic & Allied Chemicals’ industry insights, we aim to create new avenues for the utilisation of aromatic resources for economic and environmental benefits,” he said.

Dr Ahmed said such ventures would also go a long way to help the progressive farmers for value addition, product development and the market linkage.

Aromatic & Allied Chemicals (AAC), known for its pioneering work in aromatic products, views this collaboration as a strategic opportunity to expand its product portfolio and contribute to the growth of the aromatic industry.

“We are excited to partner with CSIR-IIIM, a premier research institute renowned for its scientific rigour and innovation,” Managing Director of Aromatic & Allied Chemicals, Gaurav Mittal, said.

Together, he said they look forward to developing cutting-edge aromatic products that uphold the highest standards of quality and sustainability. (Agencies)