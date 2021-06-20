J&K Cricket Association in new ‘format’

Following the series of hiccups which The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) had been undergoing and whereupon a revamping of the structure was expected to put it on firm rails, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) constituting a three member committee to look after its affairs is a welcome step and would be largely hailed by the cricket lovers in the UT who otherwise were dismayed over the series of controversies and even irregularities in finances reported in respect of the JKCA. The affairs of the JKCA had even reached the High Court for getting directions whereupon the Double Bench had put an end to the court appointed Administrator. Appointing Brig. Anil Gupta from the BJP as the Administrator, Sunil Sethi, again from the BJP as the legal expert and Mithun Manhas a veteran cricketer from Jammu itself as member would hopefully infuse a new vigour in the dormant JKCA. We expect that not only would the existing cricket talent get due exposure and training in competing for national events but new talent would be found out and properly groomed. Since funds position was no problem for the JKCA, what was lacking was proper leadership and taking of pains in the affairs of the JKCA. The High Court Bench had also passed necessary directions for promoting of cricket activities in Jammu and Kashmir for which infrastructural improvement on the ground was necessary. Hope a new era, of intense sports activities, would be seen in the area of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir