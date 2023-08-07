J&K | Couple Posing As IAS, IPS Officers Arrested In Srinagar: Police

SRINAGAR, Aug 7: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said it arrested a couple for impersonating IPS and IAS officers and duping people on pretext of providing jobs.

In a tweet Srinagar police said that they had duped many persons of lakhs of rupees by promising jobs, transfers and other favours.

They have been identified as Manmohan Ganjoo S/o Lt Girdhari Lal Ganjoo of Baghat, Srinagar and Ayoush Koul Ganjoo his wife.

“Manmohan Ganjoo is a suspended police personnel. Laptops, mobiles containing many fake transfer & appointment orders including his own order of induction into IPS seized. Fraudulently possessed cash, jewellery & other incriminating articles also recovered from his house,” police tweeted.

Police said FIR no 73/2023 u/s 170,419,420,467,468,471 of IPC has been registered in Sadder police station.

“3 victims have come forward so far & reported fraud by this couple. Public is requested not to fall prey to such fraudsters. Victims should report, if they have been duped by this ‘conman-couple’,” police said. (KNO)