J&K Contingent Of 383 Athletes, 85 Officials Of Youth Services Wing To Leave For National School Games

Jammu, Jun 3: A contingent of 383 athletes and 85 officials representing Jammu and Kashmir Department of Youth Services and Sports on Saturday evening will leave for the national capital to take part in the 66th National School Games.

“The School Games Federation of India (SGFI) is conducting 66th National School Games in various sports disciplines in the age group of Under-19 years (Boys and Girls) after a gap of three years,” Media in-charge, Department of Youth Services and Sports said.

He stated that the UT contingents comprising of 383 (Boys and Girls) along with 85 officials are taking part in the 66th National School Games in 20 sports disciplines to be held at different venues across the country.

“The first contingent of 239 including escorting officials is leaving this evening from Jammu to Delhi,” he said.

The contingent will be flagged off by Director Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K, Subhash Chibber along with District Development Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa from Maulana Azad Stadium.