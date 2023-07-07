J&K | Congress Protests Against Court Verdict In Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case

Srinagar/Jammu, Jul 7: Congress workers in Jammu and Kashmir Friday held protests against the Gujarat High Court verdict dismissing party leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea to stay his conviction and two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case.

Soon after the court verdict, senior Congress leaders and workers assembled at the party office in Srinagar. They said the verdict was on expected lines and it is a “black day for the country”.

Speaking to reporters, senior Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra said the way country is being run, it is expected that “anything obnoxious” can be done by the present government.

In Jammu, Congress workers held demonstrations against the verdict and chanted anti-BJP slogans.

“Congress will move Supreme court to fight this case and get justice,” J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla said, adding that they have full faith in the Indian judiciary. Senior Congress leader Thakur Balwan Singh slammed the Modi government for engaging in “vindictive politics” and for “for launching severe attacks on the Constitution and democracy”.

“They are using all forces to target Rahul Gandhi. They are trying to stop the journey of Rahul Gandhi towards the Prime Minister’s chair as BJP are fearing its defeat in 2024 elections,” Singh said. (Agencies)