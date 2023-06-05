J&K | CEO Attached, Enquiry Ordered Into Demolition Of Shopping Complex In Kathua

JAMMU, Jun 6: Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, has ordered an enquiry to ascertain facts regarding demolition of alleged shopping complex in Kathua district.

The directorate has also attached the Chief Executive Officer, Kathua, Santosh Kotwal.

According to an order issued by the director urban local bodies, Jammu, “In view of reports published/circulated in social media regarding demolition of a building at ward number 6, Kathua and law and order issue created afterward, it is hereby ordered a committee comprising of members headed by senior law officer, Waseem Shoket Butt, EO MC Reasi Amit Sharma as member, to ascertain the veracity of facts regarding the procedure followed in the related case by Municipal Committee, Kathua.” Committee shall submit a report to the directorate within ten days with all related papers regarding the demolition case.

“Pending such enquiry, the CEO Kathua Santosh Kotwal is attached in the office of directorate of urban local bodies, Jammu with immediate effect,” the order stated. It says that Executive Officer, MC Ramgarh, Jodh Raj will look after additional charge of municipal council Kathua till further orders.