J&K cases tally crosses 2 lakh mark

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, May 6 : Kashmir today reported 3,242 fresh cases of COVID-19 while 18 people died taking the Jammu and Kashmir infection tally to 201,511 and death toll to 2,562. The fresh cases have taken the number of active cases in J&K to 41666.

Those who died in Kashmir today include a 30-year-old from Prichoo Pulwama, a 74-year-old man from Chanapora Srinagar, an 85-year-old man from Aripanthan Beerwah Budgam, a 67-year-old man from Nawabazar Srinagar, a 65-year-old woman from Kanipora Nowgam Srinagar, a 78-year-old man from Malbagh Srinagar, a 40-year-old man from Dalgate Srinagar and an 80-year-old man from Chattabal.

Those who tested positive include 1, 070 from Srinagar, 353 from Baramulla, 605 Budgam, 171 Pulwama, 124 Kupwara, 314 Anantnag, 90 Bandipora, 126 Ganderbal, 218 Kulgam and 170 from Shopian.

As per officials figures, 50,290 positive cases including 590 deaths and 39,034 recoveries are from Srinagar, 14,984 including 209 deaths and 11,353 recoveries are from Baramulla, 12,583 including 9,803 recoveries and 136 deaths are from Budgam, 8,401 including 6,262 recoveries and 111 deaths are from Pulwama, 7,743 including 104 deaths and 6,346 recoveries are from Kupwara, 8,638 including 6,011 recoveries and 115 deaths are from Anantnag, 5,980 cases including 5,206 and 65 deaths are from Bandipora, 5,920 including 5,118 recoveries and 52 deaths are from Ganderbal, 5,550 including 3,287 recoveries and 70 deaths are from Kulgam and 3,557 including 2,752 recoveries and 42 deaths are from Shopian.

With fresh cases, the total cases in Kashmir division have reached to 123,646 including 95,172 recoveries and 1,494 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 41,666 including 26,980 from Kashmir division.

With 2,836 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 157,283 which is 78.05 percent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, the Corona curfew continued for the seventh day in Kashmir today and police arrested 115 persons across the Valley for violating the norms.

The Corona curfew is in place across Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir since last Thursday in a bid to prevent the deadly virus from spreading.

Police and paramilitary troops were deployed although in large number to enforce the lockdown restrictions. The barricades and concertina wires were erected at many places to thwart the public movement.

All the shops and business establishments barring emergency services, standalone shops remained closed throughout the day in Srinagar and other districts. The public transport with 50 per cent seating capacity was also allowed to ply today by the authorities.

Police arrested 115 persons and registered 49 FIRs and also recovered a fine of Rs 103,370 from 601 people for violating the guidelines and rules in the Valley. Six vehicles were also seized in Budgam for violating COVID -19 norms.

Police in Handwara registered an FIR (FIR 121/2021) against two brothers who had tested positive and were roaming in the area putting lives of other people at risk.

Police registered case against Tajamul Islam and his brother Nafeesul Islam sons of Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh, residents of Hajishart in Langate for breaking the COVID SOP.

And in the meantime, the Aniuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar announced that there shall be no Jummatul Vida and Shab-e-Qadr programmes at the grand Masjid due to rise in COVID-19 cases and lockdown.

Anjuman, in a statement, stressed upon the people to spend these holy occasions especially the last 10 days of Ramazan at their homes by holding special prayers.

The Anjuman stressed upon the people to religiously follow the COVID-19 SOPs and guidelines saying the priority must be to save lives and prevent the virus from spreading. “The best way to do that right now is to stay indoors.” It also reiterated its appeal to people to get administered with COVID vaccine.