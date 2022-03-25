J&K Budget to ensure equitable development of every section: LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, March 25: Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday that Rs 1.42 lakh annual Budget 2022-2023 will cover every section of the society and there was no question of any disparity or injustice.

Sinha highlighted the main focal areas of the Budget during a media conference in which he said that horticulture and tourism will be the main thrust areas.

“Tourism has been the backbone of J&K’s economy and we will once again ensure that the tourism sector reaches the same height where it was a few decades ago,” Sinha said.

He said in September this year, the World’s highest rail bridge will be ready in the Chenab Valley which will connect Kashmir with Kanyakumari.

He said the focus of his administration is also on the power sector that has been ailing since many decades. In the next four years, J&K is all set to become power surplus, he said.

“In the ensuing year, the Power Department will install six lakh smart metres in Srinagar and Jammu cities with three lakh in each district. This is to prevent power theft. People will also get quality and reliable power,” he assured. (Agencies)