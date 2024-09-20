J&K | BSF Soldier Dead, 28 Others Injured In Budgam Road Accident

SRINAGAR, Sep 20: One BSF soldier died and 28 others were injured after the bus they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Brell village near Waterhail area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said.

An official said that a bus ferrying 29 BSF soldiers lost its control and slipped off the road in Brell village of Budgam and fell into a gorge. “One BSF soldier died on the spot while 28 others sustained injuries,”

Meanwhile, locals and police rescue teams rushed to the spot to evacuate the injured BSF soldiers to the nearby hospital. Rescue operation was on till this report was being filed. (Agencies)