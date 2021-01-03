SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Sunday postponed today’s mathematics paper of the ongoing Class 11 annual regular examination in view of snowfall across Kashmir Valley.
An official of JKBOSE, while confirming the postponement of today’s paper said that new date for the exam will be notified separately.
Fresh snowfall closes highway in J&K, Board exams postponed
SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Sunday postponed today’s mathematics paper of the ongoing Class 11 annual regular examination in view of snowfall across Kashmir Valley.