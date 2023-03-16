J&K | Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt Pays Obeisance At Aishmuqam Shrine

SRINAGAR, Mar 16: Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt on Thursday paid obeisance at the shrine of Hazrat Zain-u-din Reshi (RA) in the Aishmuqam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

He was welcomed by the members of the civil society and Waqf Board at the shrine, said an official.

The famous Qawali ‘Bhar Do Joli Meri’ featuring Salman Khan, Adnan Sami and Nawazuddin Sidiqui was filmed at the shrine.