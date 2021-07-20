J&K BJP removes three party officials in Kathua for “anti-party activity”

JAMMU: The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday removed three office-bearers for “anti-party activity” in Kathua district.

The disciplinary committee led by the party”s chief spokesperson in J&K Sunil Sethi probed a complaint against the three leaders.

The committee submitted a report to J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina who ordered the three persons to be removed from their current positions and were further warned of stringent action, a BJP spokesman said.

Municipal councillors — Anirudh Sharma, Bhopinder Raj, Ravinder Pathania, Karan Singh and Joginder Pal — from Kathua municipal committee had recently moved a no-confidence motion against party-elected representatives in the committee, which was gross indiscipline on their part, he said.

The dismissed officials comprised Sharma, the party”s district spokesperson; Pathania, the district convenor of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and P Bose, the SC Morcha district president of the party.

They were issued show-cause notices by the party”s disciplinary committee and directed to submit replies within four days but the officials did not submit any proper reply, the spokesman said. (Agency)