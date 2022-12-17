J&K BJP holds protests against Bhutto’s remarks

JAMMU, Dec 17: BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit staged a protest here on Saturday against Pakistan Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto over his personal remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP workers raised slogans against Bhutto and demanded an apology from him. The protest was taken out from the party’s office in Jawahar Nagar area here. ”This march is part of the country-wide protests by BJP against Bhutto’s shameless comments against our beloved Prime Minister.

This protest is against Pakistan which is a terror state,” party’s Kashmir media incharge, Manzoor Ahmad, told reporters. The party said the protests will continue till Bhutto tenders an apology. ”This is a protest against the Pakistan government.

We appeal it to hang Bhutto and until he apologies to the people of India, protests will continue,” party activist Mohammad Yusuf Dar said. Bhutto made the comments following India’s External Affairs minister S Jaishankar’s sharp attack on Pakistan over its support to terrorism at the United Nations Security Council meeting.