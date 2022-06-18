J&K BJP expels Corporator arrested on graft charges

Jammu, June 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday expelled Corporator of Jammu Municipal Corporation Jyoti Devi a day after she, along with her husband, was arrested in bribery case by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi said that the Corporator has been expelled from Primary Membership of the Party.

“The BJP as a principled party has zero tolerance for corruption in public life and believes in maintaining purity in conduct by its leaders and even their families in public functioning and also in private life,” he said in an official communiqué.

Sethi said that the report was called from the Disciplinary Committee of the party who after looking at facts and her husband having been caught red handed by police while taking bribe, recommended strong and quick action against Corporator to instill Confidence of masses and workers in the party.

While accepting the report of the Disciplinary Committee, state Party President Ravinder Raina took the decision to expel Jyoti Devi from Primary Membership of the party, he added. (Agencies)