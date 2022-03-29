J&K BJP chief demands apology from Delhi CM for ‘rubbing salt into wounds’ of terror victims

Jammu, Mar 29: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday demanded an apology from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for “rubbing salt into the wounds” of terror victims including Kashmiri Pandits.

The demand comes amid a war of words between the AAP national convenor and and BJP over ‘The Kashmir Files’ film which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.

In a sharp attack on BJP for promoting the film, Kejriwal, while speaking in the Delhi assembly last Thursday, had accused the saffron party of doing politics over the issue.

He had also demanded that the film be uploaded on YouTube so that the country can understand the plight of Kashmiri Pandits and the money earned from it be spent on the welfare of the displaced community.

“It is unfortunate that an elected chief minister and his legislators mocked the victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism (in Jammu and Kashmir). Kejriwal and other AAP MLAs rubbed salt into the wounds of Kashmiri Pandits by laughing at their plight and committed a grave sin,” Raina told reporters at the party headquarters here.

Referring to Kejriwal and other AAP MLAs laughing during his speech in the Assembly, he said, “The nation and the community will never forgive him. He should immediately seek an apology with folded hands from the nation and the community for his remarks and the body language.” Raina said Kashmiri Pandits are ambassadors of nationalism and were forced to leave their homes due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

“The whole country and the world understands the pain of Kashmiri Pandits and crores of Indians came forward in their support,” he said.

The BJP leader said Pakistan-sponsored terrorism killed innocent civilians, including nationalist Kashmiri Muslims, Sikhs, Dogras, Gujjars and other communities, over the last 30 years.

“They have murdered humanity everyday but leaders like Kejriwal never condemned Pakistan or its ISI backed terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen,” he said.

Accusing Kejriwal of speaking the language of Pakistan and its stooges, including terror groups, and Hurriyat Conference who are conspiring against the country, Raina said the majority of peple in Jammu and Kashmir are Indian by heart and have always supported the security agencies in their efforts to wipe out terrorism from the valley.

“Our police, paramilitary forces and army personnel have sacrificed their lives to wipe out terrorism. The people of the valley are extending their full support to the security forces,” he said.

Asked about the action being taken against JKLF activist Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, who is accused of killing over 20 Kashmiri Pandits in early 1990s, Raina said he was acquitted by court due to lack of evidence.

“Many terrorists were arrested for their crimes against innocent civilians and the trial against them lasted for a long period but some terrorists got released due to lack of evidence. The then government, advocate general and public prosecutors did not present their cases properly,” he said.

He said barring a handful of people affiliated with the Hurriyat Conference and Jamaat, majority of Kashmiri Muslims are nationalists and they love their country like any other Indian citizen. (Agencies)