J&K Beneficiary Of ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ Of 2013: Dr Jitendra

JAMMU, Feb 20 : “While the whole world today hails the credibility of ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’, Jammu & Kashmir is a beneficiary of “Modi Ki Guarantee” of 2013. J&K was among the first to receive ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ at that time when during a public rally at the same venue Maulana Azad Stadium, Narendra Modi, who was yet to become Prime Minister then, had promised to open the doors of higher education for the youth of J&K and start IIT, IIM like institutions here and the promise is being realized today under his rule as PM”.

This anecdote was narrated by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in his introductory speech at the MA Stadium here during PM Modi’s rally. The providential recall left all the spectators amused and impressed.

Dr Jitendra Singh hailed the world’s most popular leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating, dedicating to the nation and laying the foundation stone of 220 projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore in a public function at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the projects relate to several sectors including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, civic infrastructure, among others and added that this reflects the highest priority Prime Minister accords to Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, soon after taking charge as Prime Minister in May, 2014, Modi had inaugurated the Mata Vaishno Devi Rail Katra Railway Station. The Minister also recalled that immediately after becoming the Prime Minister, Modi was confronted with a flood situation in the UT, and he not only navigated through the calamity, but also spent his Diwali with the victims of the flood.

Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated that Prime Minister Modi has accorded high priority to the infrastructure development of J&K. He said the establishment of two AIIMS, IIM, IIT and IIMC in the Union Territory is evidence of the huge amount of priority Prime Minister Modi gives to Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the developmental projects under Prime Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh said, world’s highest rail bridge, the Chenab Rail Bridge in the Reasi district of the Jammu, Asia’s longest road tunnel, Chenani-Nashri Tunnel, also known as Patnitop Tunnel, North India’s first River Rejuvenation Project Devika, North India’s first Bio-tech Park and the Aroma Mission, which triggered the gainful Agri-StartUps are example of Prime Minister Modi’s Vision and affection for the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out that the Shahpur Kandi Project which had been stalled for several decades and it was the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which enabled this anomaly to be corrected and the Indus Waters Treaty which was signed by the then Prime Minister in 1960 has been truly followed in letter and spirit only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over, as the major part of India’s share of water from river Ravi was flowing into Pakistan.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, social justice was also accorded the highest priority by Modi Government and all sections of society like Gujjar-Bakarwal, Pahadis, women, Kashmiri Pandits all got their due rights.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the abrogation of Article 370 proved that “Modi Hai Toh MumKin Hai”. Similarly, after a wait of 500 years, people got a chance to visit Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The Minister reiterated that “Modi’s Guarantee is pure Guarantee”.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that in December, 2013, in a Public Rally at the same Maulana Azad Stadium, Shri Narendra Modi promised to open the doors of higher education to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and the dream has been realized under his rule since May, 2014.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, in the “Sankalp se Siddhi” and developmental journey of Jammu and Kashmir, a Viksit Jammu and Kashmir all are equal partners and when the country celebrates the 100 years of its Independence in 2047, Prime Minister Modi’s vision of the Jammu and Kashmir will shine like a crown in Bharat Mata’s head.