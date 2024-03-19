J&K Bank settles MLLS insurance claims

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 18: J&K Bank today facilitated the swift settlement of MetLoan & Life Suraksha (MLLS) insurance claims of its deceased borrowers who had their accounts in different branches of the Bank’s Udhampur Zone.

The claims worth Rs 2.34 crores have been paid to 48 families freeing them from the severe financial crisis.

The Bank’s Zonal Head (Udhampur) Rajesh Gupta and Zonal Head (Credit Life – PNB MetLife) Irfan Ali Zargar displayed the symbolic cheque of Rs 2.34 cr – an amount that was handed over to the nominees/legal heirs of the deceased customers – in presence of Zonal Insurance Coordinator Raghuveer Singh, Branch Heads and other officials of the Bank and PNB MetLife including Regional Manager Ravi Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, J&K Bank, Zonal Head (Udhampur) Rajesh Gupta said, “With a single-premium option alongside the bank funding available for the customers, we can safeguard the families of borrowers and the interests of our institution in case of such unforeseen eventualities. Let’s always advise the borrowers to get their loans insured for the future wellbeing of their own families.”

While reminding the customers of the goodwill of J&K Bank, Zonal Head (Credit Life – PNB MetLife) said that the Bank always advises its clients to get their loans insured so that their loved ones are taken care of in case of such unseen contingencies.

“We may not be able to compensate the emotional loss of life but with good insurance products we can always support the bereaved families by relieving them of their financial burden”, he added.