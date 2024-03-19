Doors of BJP are open for all including Dr Abdullah: Sethi

‘BJP worked on zero ground in Kashmir’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 18: The doors for everybody including veteran political leaders, socio -political activists intending to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are open provided they have India in their heart and believe in Indian Constitution.

This was stated by party Chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi while talking to reporters here today. In response to a question that, will party welcome NC patriarch and former Chief Minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah in BJP, Sethi said any body is welcome in the party including Dr Abdullah provided he believes in Indian Constitution and its application all over country.

Sethi said seeing the change in ground situation in Kashmir many political leaders, socio political activists want to join the BJP and party will welcome them all with open arms.

Sethi said that the election schedule has been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and soon party is going to announce the candidates for remaining three Lok Sabha seats in J&K. He said after the announcement of poll this is the first media interaction of the party in Srinagar. Sethi said BJP worked during last five years in Kashmir on ground and everything is visible before people.

He said there was no other political party which worked on ground zero in Kashmir during this period except BJP. “The party stood with people of the UT during COVID and after that. The BJP Government at Centre led by Narendra Modi restored peace in Kashmir and party is committed to take it forward”, he added.

Sethi said BJP is ready for elections and it promises to give jobs to youth, boost trade and tourism in the UT. He said an interaction was held with party media team in which the relations of party media team with press and media where discussed in detail. He, while lauding the contribution of media in Kashmir said that restoration of peace would have not been possible if media had not played its positive role. The media has played a lot of role in restoring normalcy in Kashmir. The people all over country analyze media reports. The party expects same cooperation from media in coming elections also, he added.

He, while making a dig at political leaders and parties blaming EVMs, said those parties who are not on ground and know that they will lose the elections are blaming EVMs. “Had this been so the BJP would have not lost elections in some states”, he added.

Maintaining that there is a discernable change in the ground situation of Kashmir, he said people fully know what was the situation in Kashmir prior to year 2019? He in response to a question that why Assembly poll were not held with Lok Sabha elections said holding of elections in J&K is different than other states of the country. “Lot of security arrangements are needed for holding Assembly poll and this is the reason that simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly poll in the UT were not possible.”

Earlier BJP held meeting of media team which besides Sunil Sethi was attended by members of Media relation Committee including Parimoksh Seth, Altaf Thakur and Sahil Aggarwal and Arif Raja.