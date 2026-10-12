J&K Bank opens fresh currency counter at Vaishno Devi Bhawan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: J&K Bank today inaugurated a fresh currency counter at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan to facilitate pilgrims visiting the shrine during Navratri.

The facility has been established in collaboration with the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) to provide fresh currency notes for religious offerings, rituals and routine transactions.

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SMVDSB Chief Executive Officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya and J&K Bank Managing Director and CEO Amitava Chatterjee jointly inaugurated the counter in the presence of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Vice Chancellor Prof Pragati Kumar, the Bank's Deputy General Manager Arjun Singh Rathore and SDM Bhawan Anshumali Sharma.

Tehsildar Bhawan Mukesh Kumar Thapa, Head Pandit Gopal Sharma, Bank's Branch Head Gourav Modi, other officials and devotees were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chatterjee said the Bank's association with the Shrine Board reflected its commitment to serving pilgrims and supporting the institution facilitating their pilgrimage.

He said the new facility was another step towards meeting the everyday banking needs of devotees and improving convenience at the shrine.

He added that the Bank was providing banking services to pilgrims and Shrine Board employees through its branches, ATMs and Cash Recycler Machines along the pilgrimage route from Katra to Bhawan.

The Bank's team also assists the Shrine Board in managing cash received as offerings at the shrine, he said.

Sachin Vaishya said the Shrine Board remained committed to improving the pilgrimage experience by providing better facilities and strengthening institutional partnerships.

He appreciated the Bank's initiative and its continued support in extending banking services to the Board, its employees and visiting devotees.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by DGM Arjun Singh Rathore, who expressed gratitude to the Shrine Board and the dignitaries for their support and participation.