J&K Bank opens Fresh Currency Counter at Vaishno Devi Bhawan

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 17: In view of Navratri, J&K Bank Business Unit Vaishno Devi Bhawan (SMVDB) today established a special counter to offer Fresh Cash Currency and Note Exchange to the devotees visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

The facility of fresh currency notes has been started to facilitate the large number of devotees coming here from different parts of the country.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Ramesh Kumar, who was chief guest on the occasion, inaugurated the counter in presence of the bank’s Zonal Head Jammu North-II (Udhampur) Sushil Kumar Gupta, Tehsildar Bhawan, officials of SMVDSB, police besides devotees from different corners of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO SMVDSB Ramesh Kumar lauded the efforts of J&K Bank’s Business Unit Vaishno Devi Bhawan for establishing a special counter for the pilgrims besides providing all banking services to the SMVD Board and its employees. He also appreciated the bank’s role in providing round the clock ATM services along the track for the pilgrims.

The Zonal Head reiterated the bank’s commitment to provide easy to access banking services to the people especially to the devotees visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi by providing them facilities of fresh cash, exchange of notes.

The function concluded with a vote of thanks from Head Business Unit Vaishno Devi, Jag Jewel Kotwal.