J&K Bank Launches JIA – Its AI-Enabled Chatbot

A significant step that will soon transform digital-services landscape of Bank: Baldev Prakash

SRINAGAR, Mar 9: To facilitate better customer-engagement, J&K Bank today launched JIA (J&K Bank Intelligent Assistant) – an AI-enabled Chatbot that will improve customer-experience digitally by providing personalized services to its clients in the form of instant information and relevant assistance.

MD & CEO JK Bank, Baldev Prakash inaugurated Chatbot JIA and its associated Whatsapp Banking Service in presence of Bank’s Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers and other senior officers here at the Bank’s corporate headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO said, “Today’s launch is part of our commitment to improve customer-journeys and enhance client-experience across our available channels of banking and finance. It’s a small but very significant first-step that will soon transform the digital-services landscape of the Bank ensuring enhanced ease and safety of our valuable customers.”

“JIA will instantly respond to the queries of customers while remaining available round the clock for our clients and people at large. Moreover, equipped with tools of Natural Language Processing (NLP), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Predictive Intelligence & Analytics, JIA will learn and evolve fast as it gathers and processes information to deliver increasing levels of personalized services to our customers”, he added.

Notably, powered by Cogno AI, Bank’s Chatbot (JIA) is available on the homepage of Corporate Website, while as, to avail the Bank’s Whatsapp-based services, consumers just need to send ‘hi’ to 9906663937 – a dedicated Whatsapp Business Account Number.

Meanwhile in first phase, JIA will guide people visiting bank’s website in exploring information about bank’s all products ranging from Digital Channels, Deposits, Loans, Cards, Rewards, Insurance and NRI services besides helping to locate nearby Branches/ATMs of the Bank.

JIA will also educate visitors about various offers issued by the Bank from time to time, besides assisting them to raise the complaints/know the status of their disputed digital transactions, if any.