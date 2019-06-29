J&K Bank inaugurates ATMs for Amarnath pilgrims

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 29: In its endeavor to facilitate hassle-free Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and alleviate the inconvenience with respect to availability of cash and other banking related services along the Yatra route, Jammu and Kashmir Bank today commissioned two Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) inside Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps in Pahalagam.

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Khalid Jehangir inaugurated the ATMs in presence of the Bank’s Zonal Head Kashmir South, Mohammad Ayoub Wanchoo, Director Yatra, Amit Sharma and Cluster Heads of the zone. Other dignitaries from the Bank, Government officials and many Yatris undertaking the pilgrimage were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Anantnag hailed the Bank’s endeavors in complementing the district administration efforts in helping to provide various banking related services along the journey of pilgrims during the yatra.

Reaffirming the Bank’s commitment in providing hassle free services, Bank’s Zonal Head said, “The Bank has been able to install these ATMs at the places of utmost convenience for Yatris under the able guidance of the senior management of the Bank.”

The Yatris present on the occasion expressed their gratitude and commended the Bank for the initiative.