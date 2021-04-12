J&K Bank Financial Services Limited opens branch in Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 12: Expanding its network in the region to facilitate investment services to the people, J&K Bank Financial Services Limited (JKBFSL)–a wholly owned subsidiary of J&K Bank, today opened a branch at Cluster Office, Cluster I Anantnag.

J&K Bank Executive President Sunil Gupta, who was the chief guest at the occasion, inaugurated the new branch in presence of bank’s Zonal Head Kashmir (South-II) Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, JKB FSL Managing Director Muzaffar Wani, CFO Pankaj Gour, Cluster Heads, Mohammad Shafi Bhat and Iftikhar Abdullah Sofi, Heads of Business Units of the zone, officers of bank besides valuable customers of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive President Sunil Gupta said, “It is very heartening to see Anantnag Branch formally inaugurated as part of the expanding avenues of investment facilities for people of the region in general and our customers in particular. It is also an indicator of the success of JKB FSL that has reworked its business model and aligned it completely with customer expectations. There are many more such branches in the pipeline.

While addressing the participants he further said, “I would like to advise you to make best use of the services being rendered by JKBFSL so that you plan your investments well for better returns. The branch heads, I am sure would sensitize their customers well and make them aware about the services of JKBFSL and help them make prudent investment decisions. It is our collective responsibility to use JKBFSL services to reinforce the trust of our customers in brand JKB.”

On the occasion, Zonal Head and MD JKB FSL also expressed their views.