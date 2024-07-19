J&K Bank donates vehicle to SASB, opens new branch in Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/KATHUA, Jul 18: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, J&K Bank has donated a multi-purpose vehicle to the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB).

J&K Bank’s MD & CEO, Baldev Prakash, handed over the keys to CEO (SASB) Dr Mandeep K Bhandari at Raj Bhawan. Additional CEO (SASB) Rahul Singh and other officials from the bank and the board were also present.

Commenting on the occasion, Baldev Prakash, J&K Bank’s MD and CEO said, “We are honoured to support the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board in ensuring the well-being and safety of the yatris. This initiative underscores our commitment to community welfare and reflects our dedication to facilitating a healthy and safer experience for pilgrims.”

Dr Mandeep Bhandari expressed gratitude for the donation, highlighting its significance in improving transportation along the challenging terrain of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra route.

The vehicle will aid in providing immediate health facilities to yatris needing medical assistance and will also be used to transport essential equipment to the base camps, enhancing logistical capabilities.

In a separate event, J&K Bank inaugurated a new branch in Bhoond, Kathua district.

Cluster Head (Kathua) Parshotam Kumar and Chairman (DDC Kathua) Col Mahan Singh inaugurated the branch in the presence of customers, local residents, and bank officials.

Chairman Col Mahan Singh reiterated the public’s trust in J&K Bank and commended the bank’s commitment to the economic development of people across Jammu and Kashmir.