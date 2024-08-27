J&K Bank bags award for “Best Performance on Profitability”

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 26: By securing the prestigious “Best Performance on Profitability” J&K Bank has once again proven its mettle in the banking industry.

The award was provided to the J&K Bank in the category of Private Sector Bank (Mid Size) at the 2nd ICC Emerging Asia Banking Conclave & Awards 2024, held here today.

The event in this regard was organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and brought together thought leaders, regulators, and banking professionals from across the BIMSTEC region.

Expressing his gratitude, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash, said, “We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award, which honours the unwavering dedication and commitment of our staff. Their relentless pursuit of excellence has enabled us to achieve this milestone and emerge as a leader in this particular category in the industry.”

“This recognition not only celebrates our past achievements but also aligns with our strategic vision to transform J&K Bank into an institution that serves the needs of all generations. We are committed to our journey of innovation, customer-centricity, and sustainable growth, which will continue to drive our success in the years to come,” he added.

On behalf of the Bank, General Manager (Rest of India) Rajesh Gupta received the award, which recognizes the Bank’s outstanding performance in profitability among mid-sized private sector banks in the country.