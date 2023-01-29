J&K | Avalanche Warning Issued In Nine Districts

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jan 29: Amid forecast of moderate to heavy snowfall over the plains and higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have issued an avalanche warning in nine districts on Sunday.

State Disaster Management Authority (SMDA) in a statement said that avalanche with “Medium Danger” Level is likely to occur at areas situated 2200 to 2500 metres above sea level over south Kashmir district of Anantnag, Kulgam and central Kashmir district of Ganderbal on Sunday.

Similar avalanche warning has also been issued for the people living 2200-2500 metres above sea level in Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara in north Kashmir and Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban in Jammu division in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas, the statement added.

A Fresh Western Disturbances is likely to cause widespread light to moderate snow in plains of Kashmir and rains in Jammu and moderate to heavy snowfall over middle and higher reaches on Sunday, MeT office Said.