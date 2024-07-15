J&K Athlete Shines At Commonwealth Junior, Cadet Fencing Championship 2024

Chhavi Sharma clinches bronze medal for India

SRINAGAR, JULY 15: Chhavi Sharma, a promising athlete of Khelo India State Centre of Excellence, Jammu and Kashmir, has made the nation proud by securing a bronze medal in the Sabre Girls team event held at the 2024 Commonwealth Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship, Christchurch, New Zealand.

The other team members representing the country included Zaferlin from Tamil Nadu, S. Tanvi from Karnataka and Tanishya Singh from Delhi.

Pertinently, KISCE Fencing has been established at M.A Stadium Jammu, where athletes receive regular training under the expert guidance of High Performance Manager, Coaches, and Scientific Staff.

Former Member of J&K Sports Council & International qualified Referee in Fencing, Rasheed Ahmad Choudhary, Senior Fencing Coach JKSC,. Rachna Jamwal, and Fencing Instructor JKSC, Shottu Lal Sharma, applauded the performance of young fencer Chhavi Sharma.

Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, congratulated the JKSC athlete and the Indian team contingent, emphasizing that KISCE’s Fencing and Rowing facilities in Jammu and Srinagar respectively are designed to prepare athletes for international competitions.

Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull, has also conveyed greetings to the athlete.