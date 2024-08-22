J&K Assembly Polls | Engineer Rashid-Led AIP Releases First List Of 9 Candidates

Srinagar, Aug 22: Incarcerated Member of Parliament Sheikh Abdul Rashid-led Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Thursday released the first list of nine candidates for the first phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The names were announced by AIP chief spokesperson Imam Un Nabi at a press conference here.

He said the selection of the candidates has been done after extensive consultations with the people and civil society.

“These candidates have been selected in consultation with the people, following the directions of Rashid, ensuring that these candidates are chosen by the people themselves,” he said.

Nabi said the party is also preparing to release its manifesto in the coming days.

The AIP spokesperson said Abdul Qayoom Mir will contest from Pampore while Harbaksh Singh, who quit the PDP on Tuesday, will contest from Tral.

He said Sofi Iqbal will contest from Pulwama, Molvi Fayaz Wagay from Zainapora in Shopian, Mohammad Arif Dar from DH Pora in Kulgam, Suhail Bhat from Devsar in Kulgam, Hilal Ahmad Malik from Dooru in Anantnag, Aqib Mushtaq from Anantnag West and Tawseef Nisar from Anantnag.

Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah in the Lok Sabha polls from north Kashmir’s Baramulla seat.

Rashid is currently in Tihar Jail on terror charges. (Agencies)