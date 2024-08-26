J&K Assembly Polls | BJP Withdraws 1st List Of Contesting Candidates Amid Controversy

JAMMU, Aug 26: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has temporarily withdrawn its first list of contesting candidates in the Assembly Polls in Jammu and Kashmir from its official website shortly after its release, following controversy over some of the selected names.

The list, which was intended to kickstart the party’s election campaign, has now been put on hold.

Sources indicate that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) raised objections to certain candidates included in the list. The concerns reportedly stemmed from disagreements over the suitability of some of the choices, leading to internal discussions within the party.

In response, the BJP has decided to revise the list. A new list of candidates is expected to be released after fresh consultations with RSS leaders and BJP functionaries to ensure alignment within the party.