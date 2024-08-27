J&K Assembly Polls | Aim Of Alliance With Congress Is To Defeat Communal Forces, Says Sajjad Shaheen

JAMMU, Aug 27: Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) assembly polls, National Conference (NC) candidate from Banihal, Sajjad Shaheen, said on Tuesday that the aim of their party’s alliance with Congress is to defeat communal forces in the valley.

Follow The Daily Excelsior Channel On WhatsApp

Speaking to news agency, Shaheen thanked the party leadership for choosing him as its candidate.

“I thank the party leadership. We are fully prepared. National Conference is not just a political party. All the people who have joined us enthusiastic. We are fully hopeful that the party will win here and form the government,” he said.

“We will not only fulfil the promises we made to the people in the manifesto but will also restore dignity and honour here. The sole aim of this alliance is to defeat communal forces. Where we do not have a direct contest with the BJP, we are making a friendly contest,” he added. (AGENCIES)