J&K Assembly Polls | ADM Reasi Orders Depositing Of License Weapons

REASI, Aug 20: District Administration Reasi today asked the Police Authorities to facilitate depositing of Weapons in view of Legislative Assembly Elections and enforcement of model code of conduct in J&K UT as announced by the Election Commission of India.

“”In view of the prevailing law and order situation in District Reasi and to ensure a peaceful, free and fair environment for the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections 2024, it has been decided by District Magistrate & Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi in a meeting held on 20-08-2024 that all the valid License weapon holders shall deposit their weapons in the nearest Police station. In this connection, all concerned SHOS and I/C Police Posts are required to facilitate depositing of weapons in their Malkhanas forthwith under proper receipt” an Order issued by ADM reads.

Sub Divisional Magistrates and Tehsildars of the District have been asked to give wide publicity to the order through their field staff to ensure strict compliance within their jurisdictions.

The Security Guards working in Banks/ATMs/Railway companies in District Reasi are exempted from the order. The order shall come into the force with immediate effect.