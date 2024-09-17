J&K Assembly Polls | 534 Polling Parties Leave For Far-Flung Areas Of Doda

Doda, Sept 17: Polling parties of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Tuesday left for their designated polling stations with electronic voting machines (EVMs) ahead of the first phase of polling on September 18. 534 polling parties were dispatched to far-flung areas of Doda.

Click Here To Join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp And Get Latest News

Twenty-four assembly constituencies across the UT will go to polls in the first phase, scheduled for September 18.

Meanwhile, polling parties of Ramban and Kishtwar districts have also left for their designated polling stations with electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Assembly polls are being held in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases. The first phase of voting will be held on September 18, the second on September 25 and the third on November 1. Votes will be counted on October 8.